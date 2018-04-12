Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday that Congress needs to have a debate on all existing or future Authorization for Use of Military Force bills passed.

“We should have a debate on all AUMFs. We’ve been functioning under one AUMF in Afghanistan now for what, 17 years? And so it’s time to redebate all of those. I totally think that’s consistent with the Constitution and what’s supposed to take place,” Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, said on CNN.

The question of a new AUMF and Mr. Trump’s military powers have come to the forefront of the debate after reports of continued chemical attacks in Syria by the Assad regime. Lawmakers have disagreed about whether Mr. Trump currently has the authority to act against Syria or whether Congress needs to pass a new AUMF give him such authority.

Some Democrats say that prior to the U.S. acting unilaterally, there should be an outreach to the international community to attempt a coordinated and diplomatic approach. Republicans say Mr. Trump has the authority to act now under the existing AUMF, but some like Mr. Jordan say that needs to be revisited. He did say, however, that the situation in Syria is fluid and may require a different timeline than other U.S. engagements overseas.

