In the nearly two months since the February 14 Parkland school shooting, mainstream broadcast media have given significant coverage to student-led anti-gun walkouts. But a prominent conservative media watchdog group says the same outlets ignored a protest by pro-life students.

The major broadcast television networks—ABC, CBS and NBC—failed to mention Wednesday’s nationwide pro-life student walkout in their nightly news shows, according to a survey by the Media Research Center. Last month, those shows gave more than 10 minutes of airtime to anti-gun walkouts on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said she wasn’t surprised by the discrepancy.

“It’s unfortunate that the media did not attempt to fairly portray the #ProLifeWalkout, given the fact that this generation is directly targeted by Planned Parenthood and their abortion industry allies for our business,” Ms. Hawkins said in a statement. “No one is surprised that media bias is so obvious when it comes to abortion. People who are passionate about the life issue, about mothers and their preborn infants, know that the media doesn’t like to cover this human rights atrocity.”

Students at 191 high schools and 81 colleges were listed as participants in Wednesday’s pro-life walkout. They left their classrooms for 17 minutes to honor “the 10 children who will violently die during that time at a Planned Parenthood abortion facility.”

Students for Life said more than 400 students and student organizations contacted them for support prior to the walkout.

Pro-life activists say the media blackout is only further evidence that abortion is not covered in good faith.

According to the Media Research Center, the anti-gun March for Our Lives received 13 times more coverage than the pro-life March for Life this year. The pro-choice Women’s March also received more than three times the coverage of its pro-life counterpart.

