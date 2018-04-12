Mike Pompeo, President Trump’s pick to lead the State Department, told Congress on Thursday that he has assisted special counsel Bob Mueller’s probe into the Trump administration, but declined to say what he was asked about.

Mr. Pompeo said he came to his confirmation hearing expecting to talk about U.S. policy toward the world, but Democrats repeatedly demanded he instead talk about the Mueller probe into the 2016 election instead.

One senator told Mr. Pompeo he should think about resigning from office in defiance if Mr. Trump were to fire the special counsel or the deputy attorney general who is overseeing the investigation.

Others demanded to know Mr. Pompeo’s actions in relation to the probe.

Mr. Pompeo said he has talked with Mr. Mueller’s team and has also worked with the congressional intelligence committees that are conducting their own probes into Russian activities surrounding the election, but said he didn’t want to detail those publicly.

He did say that he has fully cooperated, though.

“I have been a participant in special counsel Mueller’s activity,” he said.

Kicking off questioning at Thursday’s confirmation hearing, Sen. Bob Menendez, the ranking Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, demanded to know whether Mr. Pompeo had been recruited to try to undermine investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Mr. Menendez cited a Washington Post article that said Mr. Trump held Mr. Pompeo and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats behind after a meeting and asked them to take steps to influence the probe.

Mr. Pompeo said he didn’t recall exactly what Mr. Trump asked, but he denied the substance of the report.

“The article’s suggestion that he asked me to do anything that was improper was false,” he said.

