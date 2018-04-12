MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Muslim activist from Australia has been denied entry into the U.S., where she was scheduled to speak at a literary festival.

Yassmin Abdel-Magied tweeted that she was turned away at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday and deported to London, where she now lives.

Abdel-Magied was scheduled to speak at the PEN World Voices Festival in New York and at an event sponsored by Minnesota-based Target Corp.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement that Abdel-Magied didn’t have the proper visa to receive payment for her speaking engagements. The statement says she’s eligible to reapply for a visa for future visits.

Abdel-Magied, who is an author, broadcaster and engineer, says she has previously traveled to the U.S. on the same visa. She’s also an advocate for social justice and outspoken critic of Australia’s immigration policies.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.