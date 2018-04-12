NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Senate Education Committee has rejected four of Gov. Bill Haslam’s nominees to serve on a newly configured University of Tennessee Board of Trustees.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally said the committee denied Haslam’s picks because they were current members of the board or lobbyists.

McNally said in his statement that the success of the new boards at the state university system is proof that a completely new board is best for UT. The Republican also said the Legislature is making an effort to reduce the number of lobbyists sitting on state boards and commissions.

The people rejected include: Bill Evans, Brad Lampley, Sharon Pryse and Melvin Malone. Evans, Lampley and Pryse are current members of the board. Lampley and Malone are both registered lobbyists.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.