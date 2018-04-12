House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Thursday he’s always been “candid” with President Trump.

“I always act in a way that I think is in the best interest for the country to move us forward and I’ve always found, especially with my relationship with the president, we have very good, very candid dialogue, and I find it’s better to talk to the president instead of talk about the president on the TV and on media,” Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, said on CBS News.

He and his fellow Republican congressional leaders met with the president Wednesday night to discuss their policy goals for the rest of the year. He said he did not see Mr. Trump as making his job difficult as speaker and credited the president with helping Republicans get “historic” things done.

“That’s not making things difficult, that’s actually facilitating real reform,” Mr. Ryan said.

The congressman also said he does not feel like he’s abandoning the GOP during a time of vulnerability, saying that he’s confident in the leadership team he’s leaving behind.

“We have a fantastic leadership team we can transition to easily. They already know how to do that. More importantly, I don’t think anyone’s particular race is going to hinge on whether or not Paul Ryan is speaker of the House or not,” Mr. Ryan said.

