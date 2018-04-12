Deputy National Security Adviser Rick Waddell is leaving the White House, the fourth national security official to call it quits since John Bolton took over running the national security team.

White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters announced Thursday that Mr. Waddell planned to step down.

“He will stay on board for the immediate future to help ensure a smooth and orderly transition,” she said in a statement. “Dr. Waddell is highly respected and very well liked within the White House and the United States Army. We thank him for his continued service.”

His departure follows the exits this of Nadia Schawlow, deputy national security adviser for strategy; Tom Bossert, the president’s former homeland security adviser; and Michael Anton, who was spokesman for the National Security Council.

They left after Mr. Bolton took over Monday as the director of the National Security Council.

