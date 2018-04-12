President Trump is reportedly ready to pardon Scooter Libby, a former adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney who was convicted of lying to the FBI.

Citing “sources familiar with the president’s thinking,” ABC News reported that Mr. Trump has been considering the move for months and has “already signed off” on the pardon.

In its report, ABC News called the possible move “another controversial pardon” and noted the number of Trump political allies in legal jeopardy in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, which “could raise questions.”

Mr. Libby, Mr. Cheney’s chief of staff, was found guilty in 2007 of perjury and obstruction of justice in the FBI’s probe of the leak of Valerie Plame’s identity as a former CIA agent. Then-President George W. Bush commuted the 30-month sentence before Mr. Libby was ever locked up, but did not pardon him.

