NEW YORK (AP) - A lot has changed since the three hosts of Showtime’s “The Circus” shared duck at Washington’s Momofuku restaurant at the end of the show’s last season.

Seemingly half of the White House staff, for one thing. More importantly for the political series, Mark Halperin was dropped from the show because of sexual misconduct reports from his tenure at ABC News. CBS News journalist Alex Wagner now co-hosts the show with John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon.

Instead of three older white men, Wagner brings a different perspective as a younger woman. The 40-year-old is the daughter of a Burmese mother and American father.

The series’ third season begins Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time.

