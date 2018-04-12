House Majority Whip Steve Scalise on Thursday said he wouldn’t challenge Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a GOP leadership contest to replace Speaker Paul D. Ryan, who announced Wednesday he plans to leave Congress after this year.

“No, and I’ve said that before. I’ve never run against Kevin and wouldn’t run against Kevin,” Mr. Scalise said on Fox News. “He and I are good friends.”

Mr. Ryan said the comments are an indication the GOP leadership team is intact and headed in the right direction.

“I was encouraged that Steve Scalise this morning said that he thinks after the election that Kevin McCarthy ought to be the person to replace me,” Mr. Ryan said at his weekly press conference.

Mr. McCarthy and Mr. Scalise, the No. 2- and No. 3-ranking Republicans in the House, respectively, are seen as the most likely successors to Mr. Ryan.

Mr. Scalise’s office said the sentiment isn’t any different from other recent comments in which the Louisiana Republican indicated that he doesn’t plan to challenge Mr. McCarthy for speaker.

Mr. Ryan also waved aside talk that he could step aside early, saying the party needs his fundraising prowess.

“It’s obviously in our interest to keeping our majority that every player is on the field fighting for this majority, raising for this majority, and it makes no sense to take the biggest fundraiser off the field,” he said.

Some Republicans think a protracted race to replace Mr. Ryan in House GOP leadership wouldn’t be productive as the GOP looks to defend its majority in a tough election year.

