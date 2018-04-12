KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - The suspect in the fatal shooting of an Indian immigrant last year in a Kansas City suburb may plead guilty to a federal hate crime charge.
The Kansas City Star reports 52-year-old Adam Purinton, of Olathe, on Wednesday filed a change of plea notice in federal court in Kansas, where he is charged with a hate crime in the February 2017 shooting death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla.
Purinton already pleaded guilty to a state charge of first-degree murder in Kuchibhotla’s death and to two counts of attempted first-degree murder for wounding to other men at Austin’s Bar in Olathe.
Federal prosecutors allege that Purinton targeted two victims because of their race, ethnicity or country of origin. A hate crime conviction carries a potential death sentence.
Wednesday’s notice indicates Purinton intends to change his plea May 21.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
