SALEM, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon judge who was suspended after allegations he had refused to marry gay couples and had broken gun laws has requested to move court proceedings out of the county where he presided.

The Statesman Journal reports attorneys for Vance Day filed a motion Friday to move the trial out of Marion County, claiming the news coverage has prejudiced the case.

Judge Julie Frantz on Wednesday did not deny or grant the motion, saying they could wait for jury selection to determine how the coverage affected people.

The suspended circuit court judge is scheduled to be tried next week on gun charges and official misconduct charges.

The Oregon Supreme Court last month suspended Day for three years after an ethics commission had recommended that he be removed from office.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com

