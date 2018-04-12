RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Latest on a singer who has declined a spot singing the national anthem because of a gun ban (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

The president of the Reno Aces Baseball Club says fan safety is a priority at the team’s stadium and every other ticketed sports facility in Nevada uses metal detectors at its entrances.

Eric Edelstein also said in an emailed statement to the Associated Press on Thursday that the list of items prohibited at the team’s stadium hasn’t changed since its 2009 inception.

Edelstein’s comments were in response to a singer’s decision to decline a chance to sing the national anthem before an Aces game because she wasn’t allowed to bring her gun.

The team had previously banned weapons but is now requiring everyone to be checked with handheld metal detectors before entering the ballpark.

__

9:15 a.m.

A Nevada woman has declined a spot to sing the national anthem before a Reno Aces baseball game this summer because the team won’t let her bring her gun.

Singer Alishia Wolcott told The Reno Gazette Journal that she received her concealed weapons permit earlier this year and planned to bring her 9mm for protection after being offered a chance to sing the anthem.

Wolcott said she wears the gun or keeps it in a purse because she doesn’t feel safe walking at night in downtown Reno, where the stadium is located.

The team had previously banned weapons but is now requiring everyone to be checked with handheld metal detectors before entering the ballpark.

President of the Reno Aces Baseball Club Eric Edelstein did not respond to a message seeking comment.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.