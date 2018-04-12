Sen. Tom Cotton said Thursday that he doesn’t see a reason why Democrats wouldn’t support Mike Pompeo’s nomination to the secretary of state job.

“He earned 15 Democratic votes to be CIA director just last year. I see no reason why all 15 of those Democrats wouldn’t want to vote for him in this position,” Mr. Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said on Fox News.

He said that Mr. Pompeo, who testified Thursday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been extremely cooperative with congressional requests for various documents as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

“I can tell you as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, under Director Pompeo, the CIA has been extraordinary forthcoming to provide us all of the documents and access to potential witnesses we might need,” Mr. Cotton said.

Mr. Pompeo’s vote could come very close with Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, already voicing his opposition to the nomination.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.