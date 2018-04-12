Americans may not be so opposed to President Trump’s proposal to deploy National Guard troops to the southern U.S. border — a move which ultimately could fire up his base as the midterm and presidential elections loom.

A new Morning Consult/Politico poll finds that 49 percent of voters overall approve of the idea, along with 90 percent of voters who have a “very favorable” opinion of Mr. Trump, 87 percent of those who voted for him, 84 percent of Republicans in general, 80 percent of conservatives and 63 percent of evangelicals.

“President Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard troops is a hugely popular move with his base,” said Kyle Dropp, co-founder of the poll and chief research officer.

Predictably, only 22 percent of Democrats like the idea of a U.S. troop presence on the border — though 44 percent of independents and even 42 percent of Hispanics give it the thumbs up.

