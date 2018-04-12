President Trump highlighted the boon from tax cuts Thursday at a Rose Garden event, saying his economic agenda paid off with more jobs, bigger bonuses and fatter paychecks for American workers.

“Just like we said would happen, that’s the way it’s happened,” Mr. Trump said in the Rose Garden, where he was joined by dozens of business owners and workers from throughout the country.

“This event is dedicated to you, the hardworking Americans who make this country run,” he said. “Now because of our tax cuts, you can keep more of your hard-earned money.”

He also warned that Democrats would raise taxes if they regained power in Washington, which will be a common refrain for the GOP in this year’s midterm elections.

The president said the tax cuts had been particularly beneficial to manufacturers.

He announced a new survey from the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) had found the projected employment growth, capital spending and inventories in the manufacturing sector were at an all-time high.

“More good news,” Mr. Trump declared.

NAM President Jay Timmons, who was at the event, said in a statement that Mr. Trump’s policies had energized manufacturing.

“Empowered by tax reform and regulatory relief, manufacturers are now investing in our people through new jobs, higher wages, bonuses and growing our operations right here in the United States,” he said. “We’re delivering on our promises — despite what the doubters, deniers and detractors said. To keep this momentum going, to take us to the next level, manufacturers now want to see action on infrastructure, further regulatory relief and more opportunities to sell our products overseas. Manufacturers are proving that when the president and lawmakers deliver on policy, we will deliver for the American people.”

