President Trump directed his top economic and trade officials Thursday to look into reviving the Obama administration’s multi-nation free trade deal with Pacific rim nations, a deal that Mr. Trump withdrew from last year.

The president’s decision came in a White House meeting with lawmakers from farm states worried about the impact of potential tariffs by China against agricultural products.

Mr. Trump “deputized” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to investigate the U.S. getting back into the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an 11-nation agreement including Japan, Mexico, Vietnam, Australia and others.

“That would certainly be good news throughout farm country,” said Sen. Pat Roberts, Kansas Republican and chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

The administration has been floating a multi-billion-dollar proposal to provide temporary relief to farmers who would be hurt by Chinese tariffs. But lawmakers emerging from the White House meeting said they are more interested in opening new markets for trade.

“We prefer trade as opposed to aid,” Mr. Roberts said.

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican who has criticized proposed subsidies, said Mr. Trump repeated several times that the TPP trade deal “might be easier for us to join now” because the other 11 countries have already agreed on the terms.

“The farmers and ranchers of America, they don’t want welfare payments,” Mr. Sasse said. “They want to feed the world.”

Mr. Sasse said the president told Mr. Kudlow regarding a possible rejoining of TPP, “Larry, go get it done.”

As a candidate, Mr. Trump blasted the Obama-era TPP as the sort of multi-nation trade deal that causes job losses and factory closures in the U.S. He pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2017 after years of negotiations by the Obama administration.

In January, however, Mr. Trump said he would be open to revisiting TPP if the U.S. could negotiate better terms.

“I would do TPP if we were able to make a substantially better deal,” Mr. Trump said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “The deal was terrible, the way it was structured was terrible. If we did a substantially better deal, I would be open to TPP.”

Lawmakers said the subject of emergency agriculture subsidies was broached only briefly in the hour-long meeting.

“We need markets,” said Sen. John Hoeven, North Dakota Republican. “We need free trade, we need fair trade.”

He said the discussion included proposals to talk to TPP nations to decide “how do we do more trade with each other to put more pressure on China to play fair?”

China is not a party to the TPP agreement. The Obama administration envisioned it as a counterweight to China’s economic influence in the Pacific region.

Mr. Sasse said Mr. Trump’s current course of “tariffs first, U.S.-alone action” won’t solve America’s trade problems.

“China cheats in lots and lots of ways,” Mr. Sasse said. “The single best way we can counter that is by leading all the rule-of-law nations in the Pacific who would rather be aligned with the U.S. than be aligned with China.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.