A majority of Americans said former FBI Director James B. Comey was more believable than President Trump, according to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll out Friday.

The poll, taken prior to the most recently released clips from Mr. Comey’s upcoming interview with ABC News, shows 48 percent of people believe Mr. Comey compared to 32 percent who believe Mr. Trump. Similarly, 47 percent disapprove of Mr. Trump’s decision to fire Mr. Comey, while 33 percent approve of the decision.

On the issue of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller, the partisan lines are clear. Ninety percent of Democrats support the ongoing investigation compared to 43 percent of Republicans. A whopping 70 percent of independents also support the ongoing investigation, along with 42 percent of Trump supporters.

The poll was taken April 8-11 by landline and cellular phones in both English and Spanish among 1,002 adults with a plus or minus 3.5 points. The partisan divide is 32-25-35 percent among Democrats, Republicans and independents, respectively.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.