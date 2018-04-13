BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Ada County officials will allow gun shows again at the Boise-area fairgrounds after a ban was imposed on the events more than two years ago.

The Idaho Statesman reports county commissioners on Tuesday adopted a new set of rules that aim to make gun shows safer at Expo Idaho.

The commission banned gun shows in January 2016 after four people were injured in two separate accidental shootings.

The new rules include that all guns in the sales building must be secured and security must be present at all times. The county’s high-risk event policies now include independent review of every exhibitor’s insurance policy.

County officials say Expo Idaho held five to seven gun shows each year prior to the moratorium.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.