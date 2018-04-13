America First Action PAC raised $4.8 million in the first three months of the year.

The pro-Trump group had just over $5 million on hand at the end of the first fundraising quarter of the year. The group ended last quarter with $3.7 raised and $1.9 million on hand.

President Trump attended a dinner hosted by the group earlier this month, along with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The group launched in April 2017 to raise money for the president’s agenda and plans on being engaged during the 2018 midterm races.

A Politico report last year said the group hoped to spend $100 million on a pro-tax reform and pro-Trump message to elect Republicans in the upcoming midterm races.

