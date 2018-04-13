COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kevin Anderson has resigned as Maryland athletic director after a seven-year run that ended in a surprising leave of absence.

Anderson abruptly announced in October that he would be taking a six-month “professional development sabbatical” to work on student-athlete leadership development.

News of his departure, which came on the day of a Maryland home football game, was completely unexpected.

Anderson never resumed an active role in Maryland athletics, and on Friday announced his resignation. He intends to “continue to follow my passion for developing and bettering the welfare of young men and women.”

After replacing Debbie Yow as Maryland’s AD in 2010, Anderson guided the school from the Atlantic Coast Conference into the Big Ten and was a part of six national championships.

A national search for Anderson’s successor will begin in the next few weeks.

Executive AD Damon Evans, who ran the athletic department during Anderson’s absence, will continue that role until the appointment of a new AD.

