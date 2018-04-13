Sen. Chris Murphy said Friday that President Trump needs to come before Congress to get authorization before taking action in Syria.

“I think there’s a real dangerous precedent that continues to be set here if the president doesn’t come to Congress,” Mr. Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

Mr. Trump has said he plans to send missiles to Syria after reports that the Assad regime has continued to use chemical weapons against rebel-held areas. The president launched a missile strike in the region last year after similar reports surfaced. Syrian President Bashar Assad has continued to deny the use of chemical weapons.

Democrats have said that Mr. Trump needs a new Authorization for Use of Military Force, or AUMF, prior to making any military moves in Syria, but Republicans — or many of them — argue that the president has the authority to launch the strikes against Syria under the current AUMF.

Some, like Rep. Jim Jordan, have said Congress needs to look at both the existing AUMF and should debate any addition authorizations that the president may request.

