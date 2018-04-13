Former CIA director John Brennan taunted President Trump on social media Friday that his presidency is “collapsing.”

“Your kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey,” Mr. Brennan tweeted at the president. “As the greatest Nation history has known, we have the opportunity to emerge from this nightmare stronger & more committed to ensuring a better life for all Americans, including those you have so tragically deceived.”“Kakistocracy” is defined as a system of government run by the worst, least qualified, or most unscrupulous citizens.

The former spy chief was responding to Mr. Trump’s criticisms of former FBI Director James Comey on Twitter as a “untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI.”

Mr. Comey is out with a new book that is highly critical of the president, who fired the FBI director a year ago.

Mr. Brennan served as CIA director until Mr. Trump was inaugurated.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.