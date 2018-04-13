A former Georgia probate judge has been indicted for soliciting sexual contact in exchange for favorable rulings in traffic and driving under the influence charges, the Justice Department announced.

Bobby Joe Smith, 77, of Hartnell, Georgia, a former probate judge for Hart County, was charged with one count of bribery and three counts of civil rights violations. He will appear before a federal judge in the Middle District of Georgia on April 25.

Between May 2013 and May 2014, Mr. Smith met with three different women in his office regarding DUI and other traffic offenses, according to court papers. Prosecutors allege that during these meetings, he kissed and groped the women, exposing himself to one of them.

He is alleged to have called a judge in another county where one of the women had a speeding ticket and falsely claimed the women was his granddaughter, the department said, adding that none of the women consented to his sexual advances.

