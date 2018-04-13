North Dakota’s Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has out raised her GOP challenger on fundraising in the first quarter and has roughly $4 million more cash on hand than her opponent.

Ms. Heitkamp’s campaign raised $1.6 million, while Rep. Kevin Cramer, North Dakota Republican, raised $1.135 million, according to The Bismarck Tribune.

Ms. Heitkamp’s campaign also has more cash on hand than Mr. Cramer. She has $5.3 million, while he has $1.86 million.

Mr. Cramer, who has served three consecutive terms in the House, decided to challenge the vulnerable Democratic senator in February.

Ms. Heitkamp is one of several Democrats trying to hold onto their seats in red states. Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 36 percentage points in North Dakota in the 2016 presidential election.

