MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) - Tennesseans took to the streets a week after 97 people were detained in an immigration raid at a meat packing plant.

WBIR-TV reports more than 100 people marched Thursday in Morristown, holding pictures of those detained in the raid at the Southeastern Provision plant in Grainger County.

Thirty-two people were released, while 10 people were to make their first appearance in federal court Friday. One person was arrested on state charges. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Immigration and Refugee Rights Coalition says the 54 who remain in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement custody were taken to Louisiana.

Thursday’s march was one of several vigils held in the raid’s wake.

Morristown is around 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Knoxville, and on the other side of the Cherokee Reservoir from Grainger County.

