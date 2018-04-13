Rep. Trey Gowdy won’t be attending former FBI Director James B. Comey’s book signings anytime soon.

“A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership” has dominated news cycles late in the week as promotional interviews and excerpts from Mr. Comey’s upcoming book were covered by the media, but the South Carolina Republican says it only serves to politicize the FBI.

“It’s sad. … I can’t think of anyone who has done a better job of politicizing the FBI than he has in the last 36 or 48 hours by talking about tanning bed goggles and the length of a tie,” Mr. Gowdysaid during a “Fox & Friends” interview on Friday. “That is beneath the dignity of the offices that he held. I’m really disappointed.”

Parts of Mr. Comey’s book focuses on “white half moons” under the president’s eyes, possibly due to fake tanning, along with the size of his hands.

Reporters have also covered the former FBI director’s musing on the infamous “Trump dossier” regarding unsubstantiated claims of sex acts in Moscow.

Mr. Gowdy also said that Mr. Comey’s personal memos should be released to the public as a means of settling questions about the agency’s Russia investigation and Mr. Trump’s reaction to it.

“I’ve read them. Very few members of Congress have, and no one outside of Congress has read the Comey memos. … I think they ought to be released publicly, but they certainly ought to be released to Congress,” the lawmaker, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said.

“A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” will be released by Macmillan Publishers on April 17.

