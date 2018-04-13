Defense Secretary James N. Mattis said military strikes launched Friday night in Syria were “directed at the Syrian regime” and have “sent a clear message” to President Bashar Assad and his “murderous lieutenants.”

Mr. Mattis said he is “absolutely confident” that Mr. Assad used chemical weapons on his own people last week in Douma, a rebel-held suburb of Damascus, that killed dozens of civilians.

Mr. Mattis said the U.S. and its allies targeted several sites the Syrians used to create chemical weapons. He did not rule out further attacks.

Mr. Mattis spoke Friday night after President Trump announced that the U.S., France and Britain launched military strikes to punish Mr. Assad and to deter him from doing it again.

Mr. Mattis said coalition forces have “gone to great lengths to avoid civilians and foreign casualties, and called on “responsible nations” to join in condemning the Assad regime.

A highly placed Russian politician has likened Mr. Trump to Adolf Hitler after the launch of the airstrikes, and said he regards the action as a move against Russia.

Alexander Sherin, deputy head of the State Duma’s defense committee, said Mr. Trump “can be called Adolf Hitler No. 2 of our time — because, you see, he even chose the time that Hitler attacked the Soviet Union,” according to state news agency RIA-Novosti.

The Nazi forces’ opening attack against the USSR in 1941 was launched around 4 a.m.

• This story is based in part on Associated Press dispatches.

