Rep. Jim Renacci on Friday released the first television ad of his Senate campaign, highlighting praise he has received from President Trump and claiming the “Trump agenda works for Ohio.”

The “Fight for Ohio” ad casts Mr. Renacci as a job creator, says that the $1.3 trillion tax cut that Mr. Trump signed into law has helped spur economic growth and stresses the need to “secure” the nation’s borders.

The 30-second spot shows Mr. Renacci riding a motorcycle, as well as a clips of Mr. Trump applauding the Republican lawmaker for having “been behind me since Day One.”

“Jim, get in there and fight. Get in there and fight. We need you,” Mr. Trump says in the footage.

Mr. Renacci is running for the GOP nomination for Senate in the May 8 primary against businessman Mike Gibbons. The winner will take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who was first elected to the Senate in 2006.

Mr. Trump has a 41 percent approval rating in Ohio, according to a recent SurveyUSA poll, which also found that 75 percent of Republicans approve of the job he has done.

