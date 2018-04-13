Former House Speaker John A. Boehner said Friday that despite all the “noise,” President Trump is doing a good job.

“If you can get past all the noise, the president is mostly doing the right things,” Mr. Boehner, Ohio Republican, said on NBC News’ “Today.”

He said that Mr. Trump has a different “style” than he did when he served in public life, but said that on issues like taxes, trade and the overall economy, the president is doing the right things.

“I would handle the trade issues differently than he has,” Mr. Boehner said. “I would do it differently, but here’s the fact is that he’s actually brought these countries to the table to have a real conversation.”

When it comes to the Russia investigation, Mr. Boehner said Mr. Trump should not fire any of those involved and just allow the investigation to continue.

“These are public servants who’ve got long careers, stand-up people, who are charged with an investigation, and it’s real clear. Either there are facts or there are not. Either there were crimes that were committed or weren’t. And the American people deserve to see the truth,” he said.

He was also asked about House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s decision to leave his post in Congress, which Mr. Boehner himself faced only a few years ago.

“He never wanted to be speaker,” said Mr. Boehner of Mr. Ryan. “I had to beat him to death to take my job.”

Mr. Boehner said he does not miss the political scene at all, saying “hallelujah, hallelujah” each morning he wakes up.

“I’ve not had a moment of regret or remorse,” he said.

