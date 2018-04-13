Kellyanne Conway pushed back Friday against former FBI Director James B. Comey’s description of his interactions with President Trump.

“He’s taking one or two or three meetings with the president and retroactively putting his own spin on them to sell books. He sounds to me like a disgruntled, ex-employee who, after the act, wants to clear his conscience of what bothered him at the time,” Mrs. Conway, special counselor to the president, said on Fox News.

“I find it to be pretty self-aggrandizing,” she said.

A few clips from Mr. Comey’s upcoming ABC News interview were released Friday in which he describes his interactions with the president and their discussion about the Russia investigation. Mr. Comey said Mr. Trump expressed concern that his wife, first lady Melania Trump, would be upset to think there was any truth to the salacious, unverified dossier compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

“I find that particular excerpt to be particularly egregious and over the top and unacceptable,” Mrs. Conway said, adding that the marriage was “none of Mr. Comey’s business.”

She also said that Mr. Comey’s concern that the Trump team did not ask about Russia’s next move, and instead seemed to jump into a public relations view on the issue, was also ridiculous.

“I take umbrage that people who were learning things for the very first time were trying to put PR spin on it,” Mrs. Conway said.

Mr. Comey was fired last year after a rocky year for the FBI with the mishandling of the Clinton email investigation and the controversy surrounding the Russian collusion case involving Mr. Trump. Mr. Comey’s book about his tenure — “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” — is set to be released next week.

