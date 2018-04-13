WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) - A Maryland county school district that allowed students to walk out last month to protest gun violence has promised consequences for those that participate this month.
Carroll County School Board Superintendent Stephen Guthrie said Thursday that the student-led protests have become increasingly political. He tells The Baltimore Sun that the upcoming walkout on April 20 has been hijacked by “adults and others to change the narrative” and tie their agendas to the protests.
Guthrie says the county will have a school day instead and any disruptions will be met with consequences ranging from a parent-teacher conference to suspension. ACLU of Maryland Communications Director Meredith Curtis Goode says the organization will monitor how punishments are doled out.
Other schools in the area are still discussing how to handle next week’s walkout.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.