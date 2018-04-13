RIVERDALE, Md. (AP) - Sen. Ben Cardin will be discussing school safety and gun law reforms with high school students.
The Maryland Democrat is scheduled to talk to students at Parkdale High School in Riverdale.
After that, the senator will meet with first responders in Prince George’s County.
He’ll also get an update on the status of public safety initiatives from leaders of the county’s Office of Homeland Security and fire and police departments.
