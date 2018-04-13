MULLENS, W.Va. (AP) — A patrolman in West Virginia who authorities say searched for child pornography on his work computer has been arrested.

Wyoming County Sheriff C.S. Parker tells The Register-Herald that 31-year-old Josh Lumbo was arrested Wednesday on one count of possession of child erotica, following a two-month investigation.

Parker says the Mullens Police Department patrolman had left a website open on his work computer after searching for child pornography sites, which was reported to Police Chief Ray Toler. Toler turned the case over to the sheriff’s department to investigate.

Parker said a forensic computer analysis determined there was child pornography on the computer. Wyoming County Chief Deputy Jeremy White says Lumbo has resigned from the Mullens police force.

He’s free on $10,000 bond. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.