House Speaker Paul Ryan is throwing his support behind Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be his successor as speaker.

“We all think that Kevin is the right person,” Mr. Ryan told NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

The show released Mr. Ryan’s remark Friday to preview the interview that will air Sunday.

Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, announced this week that he will not seek re-election to Congress, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

He said Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, will be able to get the votes for speaker this time because “what’s changed is we have gotten a lot done” but he doesn’t want to have a conference vote right now.

Mr. Ryan said a leadership race now would be a “needless distraction” from the the pressing task of advancing the GOP agenda and “fighting for our majority” in midterm elections.

The other obvious contender for speaker, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, said Thursday that he would not challenge Mr. McCarthy for the job.

