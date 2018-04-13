PITTSBURGH (AP) — The remains of a Pennsylvania soldier who was captured during the Korean War and died at a prisoner of war camp have been identified and will be buried next week.

The U.S. Defense Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Agency says the remains of Army Master Sgt. Finley Davis, of Pittsburgh, were accounted for in August and will be buried April 19 in North Charleston, South Carolina.

In late 1950, 39-year-old Davis’s unit was fighting off persistent Chinese attacks in the Battle of the Ch’ongch’on River. His unit was attacked and Davis was reported missing in action as of Dec. 1, 1950.

Several survivors reported that Davis died at a prisoner of war camp.

The agency exhumed remains of 22 people from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu and identified Davis’s remains.

