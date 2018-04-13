Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is “prepared” to be fired by President Trump, according to a report Friday.

Mr. Rosenstein is reported to have told friends that he feels he’s done his job with integrity and is “at peace” with being fired.

NBC News first broke the story, citing three sources close to Mr. Rosenstein.

Mr. Rosenstein has reportedly told friends that he did the right thing when he wrote the memo that led to the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, according to the report.

He is also alleged to have said that the American people “do not have the truth” about Mr. Comey’s firing.

Mr. Rosenstein is also less anxious about being fired and has made peace with the possibility, the sources told NBC News.

The second-in-command at the Department of Justice, Mr. Rosenstein is overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Mr. Rosenstein found himself thrust into that role after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation.

Media reports have speculated that Mr. Rosenstein could be fired as a way to undercut Mr. Mueller’s probe.

Mr. Rosenstein, a frequent target of Mr. Trump on Tweeter and in media statements, personally approved the search warrant for the FBI’s raid of Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen, government officials said.

He also signed off on one of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

When asked by reporters in January whether he still had confidence in Mr. Rosenstein after the deputy approved the FISA warrant, Mr. Trump said, “You figure it out.”

