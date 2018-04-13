A former U.S. congressman was convicted on 23 felonies related to using charitable donations to pay for personal and campaign expenses, the Justice Department said.

Stephen Stockman, Texas Republican, faces 20 years in federal prison for each conviction, including 11 counts of money laundering, seven counts of mail and wire fraud, two counts of make false statements to the Federal Election Commission, one count of making coordinated excess campaign contributions, one count of conspiracy to make conduit campaign contributions, and one count of filing a false tax return.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

“Stephen Stockman abused his position as United States Congressman to defraud charitable donors and then used the proceeds of his crimes to corrupt the election process and make a range of impermissible personal expenditures,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan.

From May 2010 to October 2014, Stockman solicited donations of more than $2 million for a nonprofit charity, prosecutors said. About half of that money was used on a variety of personal and campaign expenses, including illegal campaign contributions and a covert surveillance project targeting a political rival.

Two former Stockman staffers, Thomas Dodd, 38, Houston, and Jason Posey, 46, previously pleaded guilty for their role in the scheme.

Posey used a nonprofit entity to secure a $450,571 donation to fund a campaign mass-mailing project attacking a Stockman opponent and the congressman’s personal expenses, according to court documents.

Stockman served two terms in Congress. His first term was between 1995 and 1997 as a representative of Texas’ 9th District. He again served between 2013 and 2015 representing Texas’ 36th District.

He decided not to run for re-election 2014, opting to enter the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat, where he lost to Sen. John Cornyn.

