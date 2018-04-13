MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Hundreds of students have protested at the Vermont Statehouse to demand more political action to combat climate change.

The third annual Youth Rally for the Planet took place Thursday, and students called for state spending on electric school buses, a ban on new fossil fuel infrastructure and a carbon tax.

The Times Argus reports Matt Henchen started the rally four years ago. Henchen teaches a Creating Sustainable Communities at Harwood Union high School.

He says students feel strongly they are going to be disproportionately affected by climate change.

Thursday’s events included keynote speeches from students at different schools around the state and speeches from various elected officials.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.