Sen. Tim Kaine said Friday that he questions Mike Pompeo’s commitment to diplomacy when it comes to approving his nomination for secretary of state.

“Every Democrat on the committee had voted against Mike Pompeo for CIA director except for Jeanne Shaheen and me. I voted for him to head the CIA and don’t wish I had that vote back. I think he has a background in intel and has been a solid manager there,” Mr. Kaine, Virginia Democrat, said on CNN.

“I just don’t see much evidence of diplomacy with Mike Pompeo,” he added.

Mr. Pompeo testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday as part of his confirmation process for the new role. He would replace former Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson who was fired by President Trump earlier this year.

The votes are expected to be close, however, with Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, saying he will not vote in favor of Mr. Pompeo because of the CIA director’s support for enhanced interrogation techniques.

Mr. Kaine said his concerns about Mr. Pompeo at the State Department were not address in the multihour hearing, and he is unsure how he will vote.

“I walked in with serious questions, and they weren’t really laid to rest by his testimony,” Mr. Kaine said.

He added that Mrs. Shaheen, New Hampshire Democrat, had similar concerns.

