The U.S. launched missile strikes on Syria Friday night in coordination with Britain and France in retaliation for Syria’s chemical-weapons attack on civilians last weekend.

President Trump announced the attack in a live televised statement from the White House, saying he had ordered “precision strikes.”

“A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway,” Mr. Trump said.

The strikes came around 9 p.m. in Washington, 4 a.m. Saturday in Damascus, and targeted Syrian military installations involved with the use of chemical weapons.

It was the second strike ordered by Mr. Trump in the past year against the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad to deter his regime’s use of chemical weapons.

Mr. Trump said the military strikes are a response to Syria’s “significant escalation in a pattern of chemical-weapons use” culminating in last weekend’s atrocity in Douma, a rebel-held suburb of Damascus, that killed dozens of civilians. He suggested the allied military action is open-ended.

“The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong determent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons,” the president said. “Establishing a deterrent is a vital national security interest of the United States. We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents.”

The attack took place after officials from U.S., France and Britain all expressed certainty that Syrian forces used chlorine gas and a banned nerve agent in the Douma masscare. Syria and its patron, Russia, have denied a chemical attack took place and accused the West of concocting the atrocity.

Top officials in Russia, along with Iran — another prime backer of the Assad government — voiced fears of a wider conflict between the West and Moscow if a military strike hit Syria.

The U.S. has about 2,000 troops in Syria fighting remnants of the Islamic State terrorist group. Russian and U.S. military commanders are in nearly daily contact on a “deconfliction” hotline to avoid misunderstandings and other actions that could bring the two nations’ forces into direct conflict.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo confirmed this week that U.S. forces killed “a couple hundred” Russian mercenary troops in Syria in a strike earlier this year that he said sent a distinct signal to Moscow.

Ships and aircraft were used in the attack, CNN reported. In the strikes against Syria last year, the U.S. military fired only Tomahawk cruise missiles from Navy ships.

Explosions have been reported near the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to the BBC.

Mr. Trump issued a challenge to Moscow and Tehran in his address, delivered from the Diplomatic Room at the White House.

“I also have a message tonight for the two governments most responsible for supporting, equipping and financing the criminal Assad regime. To Iran and to Russia, I ask: What kind of a nation wants to be associated with a mass-murderer of innocent men, women and children?”

The strikes followed a week of high-level consultations between Mr. Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron. Mr. Trump also held several meetings with Defense Secretary James Mattis and other members of his national security team.

Leading up to the military action, some lawmakers had asked Mr. Trump to seek an authorization of military force from Congress; the White House said it would only conduct lawful actions.

Some Republicans urged Mr. Trump even to consider targeting Mr. Assad’s command-and-control operations, including presidential palaces.

Mr. Trump himself had warned Syria and Russia on Twitter Wednesday that missiles “will be coming” soon.

Immediately after the attack was announced, some Republican lawmakers praised the action.

“President Trump is engaged and led our allies in measured response to hold Assad accountable,” said Sen. David Perdue, Georgia Republican and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Chemical attacks against innocent children and civilians are horrific and totally unacceptable. Assad must know his inhumane actions will not be tolerated. For too long, the world has been asking: When will Assad stop? It is time for action.”

• Dan Boylan contributed to this article.

