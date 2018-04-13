Valerie Plame said Friday that a pardon for former White House staffer Lewis “Scooter” Libby would sanction crimes regarding national security.

Ms. Plame, the former CIA agent whose identity was leaked by Mr. Libby, slammed President Trump for reportedly considering a pardon for him. She said a pardon would show “that you can commit crimes against national security and you will be pardoned,” according to the Associated Press take of her interview on MSNBC.

Mr. Libby was convicted in 2007 for lying to the FBI and obstructing justice regarding Ms. Plame’s identity.

Former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage admitted to inadvertently leaking her identity during an interview with syndicated columnist Robert Novak. He was not prosecuted, but Mr. Libby faced charges for lying to investigators.

Mr. Libby said he did not share that information with anyone despite multiple accounts that he was responsible for leaking her identity. Former President George W. Bush commuted the 30-year sentence for Mr. Libby, but refused to pardon him.

ABC News reported Thursday that Mr. Trump was considering a pardon for Mr. Libby.

