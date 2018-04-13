MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a possible contender for Paul Ryan’s congressional seat, is defending his free trip to London with lobbyists, a jaunt said to have contributed to the resignation of his counterpart in Ohio.
Vos was among a group of lawmakers from several states who participated in the trip last August.
The Journal Sentinel reports Vos says he followed ethics laws in accepting it.
The speaker of the Ohio House, Cliff Rosenberger, said this week he was stepping down amid an FBI investigation that is reportedly looking at the four-day trip to England and other issues.
Vos is one of several Republicans considering a run for the Wisconsin seat held by the U.S. House Speaker, who is not seeking re-election.
Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com
