CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia officials say a 911 call was received this week alleging that an armed man was approaching the Governor’s Mansion.

The West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said in a news release Friday that the caller alleged that a man armed with a gun and a bomb strapped to his chest was headed toward the executive mansion. The release said law enforcement from several agencies responded, and a search turned up empty.

The call came in at 9 p.m. Wednesday to Metro 911.

Capitol Police are overseeing an investigation and ask that anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious contact them at (304) 558-9911.

