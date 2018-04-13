CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia officials say a 911 call was received this week alleging that an armed man was approaching the Governor’s Mansion.
The West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said in a news release Friday that the caller alleged that a man armed with a gun and a bomb strapped to his chest was headed toward the executive mansion. The release said law enforcement from several agencies responded, and a search turned up empty.
The call came in at 9 p.m. Wednesday to Metro 911.
Capitol Police are overseeing an investigation and ask that anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious contact them at (304) 558-9911.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.