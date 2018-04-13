The White House blistered former FBI Director James Comey Friday as a “disgraced partisan hack” and a liar in the increasingly bitter feud between President Trump and the man he fired last year.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, responding to a book by Mr. Comey that’s highly critical of Mr. Trump, called the former FBI director someone “known to be a liar and a leaker.”

“The American people see right through the blatant lies of a self-admitted leaker,” she said.

The president referred to Mr. Comey early Friday on Twitter as a “slimeball.”

Mrs. Sanders said Mr. Comey is “desperately trying to rehabilitate his own reputation” and “will forever be known as a disgraced partisan hack.”

She accused the media of “propping him up.”

“We should be taking him off the air instead of giving him” a platform, she said of his book tour.

She added, “We shouldn’t be praising him. We should be putting him down.”

Mrs. Sanders said the president isn’t worried about his comments towards Mr. Comey.

“One the president greatest achievements will go down as firing Director James Comey,” she said. “I don’t think we’re surprised by the fact that James Comey continues to spread false information.”

