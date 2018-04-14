CLEVELAND (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will dredge two recreational harbors in Ohio for the first time in several years.

The Plain Dealer reports the Army Corps announced Tuesday it will dredge the Rocky River and Vermilion harbors this summer. Documents show $920,000 in federal money will help fund the Rocky River project and $880,000 has been earmarked for Vermilion.

High water levels in the Great Lakes have helped postpone dredging projects at many harbors. Army Corps officials say shallow draft recreational harbors used by fishing and recreational boats are most in need of dredging.

Rocky River and Vermilion are the only shallow draft recreational harbors in northeast Ohio.

___

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.