FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (AP) - The U.S. Army is training troops to someday use 3D printers to build things like concrete barracks, or to use drones to identify hot spots that might be life-threatening.

Those were two of the new technologies the Army showed journalists this week at Fort Leonard Wood.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the effort is part of what the Army calls the Maneuver Support, Sustainment, Protection, Integration Experiment. The goal is to allow service members who might need to use the devices in the field to have input before the technology is declared field-ready.

Fort Leonard Wood official Mike McCarthy says the strategy helps make the military more efficient, and saves money.

And he says soldiers often propose new uses for technology in the field that engineers might consider.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.