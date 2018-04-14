HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii lawmakers have approved a resolution requesting the state Department of Defense to assemble a task force to review issues surrounding the missile alert mistakenly sent to the public in January.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the state House adopted the concurrent resolution Thursday, prompting state Rep. Matt LoPresti to remind his colleagues that the Legislature’s response to the false alarm has been lackluster.

A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee sent the alert during an exercise, warning that a ballistic missile was about to hit the islands.

The Democratic representative took to the House floor to remind lawmakers that almost every other bill or resolution dealing with the missile issue has died, including legislation that would have required businesses to allow people to take shelter on their premises during emergency warnings.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.