FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - A lawsuit filed on behalf of a jail inmate in northern Arizona challenges a county’s practice of detaining inmates longer than required by local or state charges through holds requested by federal immigration officials.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports Guillermo Tenorio-Serrano filed the suit in federal court against Coconino County officials to challenge the constitutionality of a jail policy that honors immigration detainer requests.

The county jail has held inmates suspected of being in the country illegally for up to two days longer, allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to take custody of inmates.

Sheriff Jim Driscoll says the jail policy complies with a state law that mandates agencies to generally cooperate with and assist in the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.