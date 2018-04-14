The Trump administration said missile strikes Friday against Syria underscored Russian President Vladimir Putin’s culpability in allowing the Syrian regime to continue using chemical weapons.

“Russia has failed. Putin has had four years to make good on his commitments,” a senior administration official said Saturday. “Russia is the one who is allowing Syria to continue on with this behavior.”

The missile strikes by the U.S., France and U.K. hit three targets where the Syrian government develops, makes and stores chemical weapons, and succeeded in dramatically reducing the capability to carry out further chemical attacks.

The Obama administration reached an agreement with Russia and Syrian in 2013 in which Russia was to oversee the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons.

In recent months, however, Russia has repeatedly blocked moves on the United Nations Security Council and other international organizations to deter Syria’s use of chemical weapons.

